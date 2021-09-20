The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New discovery about meteorites informs atmospheric entry threat assessment

Researchers watched fragments of two meteors as they ramped up the heat from room temperature to the temperature it reaches as it enters Earth's atmosphere and made a significant discovery. The vaporized iron sulfide leaves behind voids, making the material more porous. This information will help when predicting the weight of a meteor, its likelihood to break apart, and the subsequent damage assessment if it should land.

