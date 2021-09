Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 21 September 2021 10:00 Hits: 8

After decades of inaction, the federal government is taking a major step toward protecting workers from extreme heat. The White House on Monday said the administration will start the rulemaking process for standards that would protect Americans...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/573109-biden-takes-first-step-on-workplace-protections-from-extreme-heat