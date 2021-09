Articles

Category: Environment Published on Sunday, 19 September 2021 02:14 Hits: 13

For 45 years, Alaska has lived a charmed fiscal life. It has reaped billions in taxes from oil and gas companies, revenue it uses to shift the burden for running the government away from residents who, as a result, enjoy some of the lowest tax rates...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/572829-alaska-plots-its-post-oil-financial-future