Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 18 September 2021 15:10 Hits: 14

A 4.3 magnitude earthquake shook the Los Angeles area Friday night. The earthquake struck in Carson, Calif., at approximately 8 p.m. local time, according to information from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) made available Saturday.The...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/572863-43-magnitude-earthquake-shakes-los-angeles