Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 22 July 2021 08:31 Hits: 8

The European Union is counting on electric vehicles to help it meet its climate goals. But as demand for e-cars soars, certain raw materials are running short. And the biggest challenge is yet to come.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/is-e-mobility-going-to-crash-over-lithium-shortages/a-58214328?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss