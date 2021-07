Articles

Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021

Alternative polyadenylation (APA) is an RNA processing mechanism that regulates gene expression by generating different ends on RNA transcripts of the same gene. Scientists describe an important function of APA in allowing certain mRNAs to reach specific sites of protein synthesis that can determine the destination of mRNAs within the cell.

