Rapidly diversifying birds in Southeast Asia offer new insights into evolution

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 15:44 Hits: 1

New findings from zoologists working with birds in Southeast Asia are shining fresh light on the connections between animal behaviour, geology, and evolution - underlining that species can diversify surprisingly quickly under certain conditions. Sulawesi Babblers (Pellorneum celebense), shy birds that live in the undergrowth on Indonesian islands, have begun to diverge quite significantly despite being separated geographically for mere tens of thousands of years.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210720114427.htm