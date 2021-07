Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 17:52 Hits: 3

Every spring, the Daylight Saving Time shift robs people of an hour of sleep - and a new study shows that DNA plays a role in how much the time change affects individuals. People whose genetic profile makes them more likely to be 'early birds' can adjust to the time change in a few days. But those who tend to be 'night owls' could take more than a week to get back on track.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210720135216.htm