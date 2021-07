Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 15:11

The International Energy Agency said in a report Tuesday that even as carbon dioxide emissions are set to hit a record high in 2023, international governments are set to only put 2 percent of their COVID-19 recovery spending toward renewable energy....

