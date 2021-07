Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 19 July 2021 16:27 Hits: 2

Some climate change advocates are expressing disappointment with the Senate Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget resolution despite its provisions tackling global warming, arguing it doesn't do enough to fight a growing problem.While the advocates...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/equilibrium-sustainability/563697-advocates-say-bigger-deal-needed-to-meet-climate-crisis