Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 19 July 2021 19:11 Hits: 1

The 2021 wildfire season is intensifying in the western United States, with 80 large fires burning as of the beginning of the week, including an Oregon blaze covering more than 300,000 acres.Statistics from the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/equilibrium-sustainability/563736-western-wildfires-worsen-with-80-different-fires