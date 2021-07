Articles

Monday, 19 July 2021

This summer, if you see a butterfly with wings that are blue on top with orange spots underneath, you may have crossed paths with a male European Common Blue (or Polyommatus icarus), a newly introduced species in Canada. Could it be a fluke? Probably not, according to a group of researchers who have taken a close look at this captivating blue creature.

