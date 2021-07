Articles

Published on Monday, 19 July 2021

Researchers have discovered another functional autoantibody in COVID-19 patients that contributes to the disease's development and the 'firestorm' of blood clots and inflammation it induces. The autoantibody makes it much harder for the body to degrade neutrophil extracellular traps, the toxic webs of DNA and proteins produced by overactive immune cells at heightened levels in COVID patients.

