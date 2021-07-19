The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New study examines commuter characteristics and traffic pollution exposure among commuters

New research examines commuter characteristics to better understand how factors such as departure time, frequency, and commute length are associated with exposure to air pollution. Using personal air pollution monitors, the research clustered commuters to determine whether these clusters were associated with traffic pollution exposures. The study reveals that commuters that travel during rush hour have higher overall exposure to traffic-related air pollution compared to sporadic commuters, though the difference was not statistically significant.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210719153529.htm

