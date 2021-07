Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 01:07 Hits: 3

Hundreds of flights were delayed on Monday due to the haze and smoke created by wildfires burning throughout the western U.S.As CNN reports, Denver airport spokesperson Alex Renteria said the delays were caused "by the planes having...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/563801-western-wildfires-delay-hundreds-of-flights-report