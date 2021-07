Articles

Category: Environment Published on Sunday, 18 July 2021 12:00 Hits: 10

These high-energy explosions, brighter than billions and billions of suns, have recently been tracked for days, upending ideas about the cataclysms that create them.

Read more https://www.wired.com/story/what-causes-gamma-ray-bursts-their-ultrabright-flashes-hold-clues