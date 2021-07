Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 15:33 Hits: 3

The Biden administration is moving forward with a plan to drop a Trump-era rule that sought to loosen restrictions on showerhead water flow — something the former president was known to complain about.The Energy Department announced on...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/563375-biden-steps-toward-reversing-trump-showerhead-rule