Scientists create tool to explore billions of social media messages, potentially predict political and financial turmoil

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 16 July 2021

Scientists have invented an instrument to peer deeply into billions of Twitter posts -- providing an unprecedented, minute-by-minute view of popularity, from rising political movements, to K-pop, to emerging diseases. The tool -- called the Storywrangler -- gathers phrases across 150 different languages, analyzing the rise and fall of ideas and stories, each day, among people around the world. The Storywrangler quantifies collective attention.

