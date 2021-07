Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 18:23 Hits: 6

Scientist demonstrated a new way of observing atoms as they move in a tiny quantum electronic switch as it operates. Along the way, they discovered a new material state that could pave the way for faster, more energy-efficient computing.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210715142321.htm