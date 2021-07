Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 18:23 Hits: 7

Adequate blood flow supplies the brain with oxygen and nutrients, but the oxygenation tends to fluctuate in a distinct, consistent manner. The root of this varied activity, though, is poorly understood. Now, researchers have identified one cause of the fluctuations: inherent randomness in the flow rate of red blood cells through tiny blood vessels called capillaries.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210715142347.htm