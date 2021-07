Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 18:23 Hits: 4

Undeniably the shark movie to end all shark movies, the 1975 blockbuster, Jaws, not only smashed box office expectations, but forever changed the way we felt about going into the water - and how we think about sharks.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210715142316.htm