Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 18:24 Hits: 5

Some sea slugs take up chloroplasts from the algae that they consume into their cells. These chloroplasts retain their ability to perform photosynthetic activity within the animal cells for several months, and thus provide them with photosynthesis-derived nutrition. Researchers have published the genome of the sea slug, Plakobranchus ocellatus.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210715142402.htm