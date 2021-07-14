Liquid metal sensors and AI could help prosthetic hands to 'feel'

Articles

Prosthetics currently lack the sensation of 'touch.' To enable a more natural feeling prosthetic hand interface, researchers are the first to incorporate stretchable tactile sensors using liquid metal and machine learning. This hierarchical multi-finger tactile sensation integration could provide a higher level of intelligence for artificial hands by improving control, providing haptic feedback and reconnecting amputees to a previously severed sense of touch.

