Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 15:04 Hits: 14

New research suggests that the airway cells of patients with chronic lung diseases are 'primed' for infection by the COVID-19 virus, resulting in more severe symptoms, poorer outcomes and a greater likelihood of death.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210714110430.htm