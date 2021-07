Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 15:04 Hits: 11

Methamphetamine-related heart failure hospitalizations rose a staggering 585% between 2008 and 2018 in California. Costs associated with methamphetamine-related hospitalizations in California jumped even higher, 840%.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210714110433.htm