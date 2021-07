Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 17:18 Hits: 10

Electroconvulsive therapy, which may be effective at lowering long-term risks of suicide and death among patients with certain mood disorders, may result in longer hospital stays and increased health care costs, according to researchers. They said delivering the therapy in outpatient settings may make the treatment more cost-effective.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210714131856.htm