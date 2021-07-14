The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trust me, I'm a chatbot

More and more companies are using chatbots in customer services. Due to advances in artificial intelligence and natural language processing, chatbots are often indistinguishable from humans when it comes to communication. But should companies tell customers they are communicating with machines and not with humans? Researchers investigated. Their research found that consumers tend to react negatively when they learn that the person they are talking to is, in fact, a chatbot.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210714131902.htm

