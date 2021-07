Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 18:00 Hits: 11

Former Vice President Al Gore is warning of a “yawning gap” between long-term goals on climate change and the action plans developed by governments to address it. The remarks came along with the release of the 2021 Sustainability Trends Report...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/equilibrium-sustainability/562994-gore-warns-of-yawning-gap-between-between-long-term-climate