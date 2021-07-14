The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Hard to swallow: Coral cells seen engulfing algae

Scientists have seen stony coral cells engulf dinoflagellates - single-celled, photosynthetic algae that are crucial for keeping coral alive. The researchers cultured endoderm-like cells from the stony coral, Acropora tenuis. Around 40% of coral cells incorporated the algae in around 30 minutes and remained healthy for one month. The research is a step towards understanding the partnership between coral and dinoflagellates and could shed light on how coral bleaching occurs.

