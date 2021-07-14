Hard to swallow: Coral cells seen engulfing algae

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Scientists have seen stony coral cells engulf dinoflagellates - single-celled, photosynthetic algae that are crucial for keeping coral alive. The researchers cultured endoderm-like cells from the stony coral, Acropora tenuis. Around 40% of coral cells incorporated the algae in around 30 minutes and remained healthy for one month. The research is a step towards understanding the partnership between coral and dinoflagellates and could shed light on how coral bleaching occurs.

