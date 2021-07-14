Compound derived from turmeric essential oil has neuroprotective properties

Articles

Researchers have found that a component derived from turmeric essential oil, ar-turmerone, and its derivatives act directly on dopaminergic neurons to exert a neuroprotective effect on tissue cultures of a Parkinson's disease model. The effect appears to be due to the enhancement of cellular antioxidant potency through Nrf2 activation. The researchers believe that the ar-turmerone derivatives identified in this study can be utilized as new therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease.

