The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Fungi that live in the gut influence health and disease

Category: Environment Hits: 7

Bacteria's role in gut health has received attention in recent years. But new research shows that fungi -- another microorganism that lives within us -- may be equally important in health and disease. Fungi thrive in the healthy gut, but when interactions with the immune system are off-balance, they cause intestinal damage that may contribute to gastrointestinal disease. Additional investigation demonstrate that vaccines could be developed as therapeutics to improve gut health.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210714110525.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version