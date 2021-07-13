Supercomputer predicts cell-membrane permeability of cyclic peptides

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 15:09 Hits: 6

Scientists have developed a computational method based on large-scale molecular dynamics simulations to predict the cell-membrane permeability of cyclic peptides using a supercomputer. Their protocol has exhibited promising accuracy and may become a useful tool for the design and discovery of cyclic peptide drugs, which could help us reach new therapeutic targets inside cells beyond the capabilities of conventional small-molecule drugs or antibody-based drugs.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210713110904.htm