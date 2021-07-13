The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Electric signals between individual cardiac cells regulate heartbeat

Researchers provide an update on how electrical impulses in the heart travel from cell to cell. The connections between cells forming the low resistance pathway and facilitating the current flow are called gap junctions. Each consists of many channels, which are formed when specific proteins from one cell dock and fuse to the proteins from another cell. The scientists delve into the properties of gap junctions and their constituent proteins.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210713120330.htm

