The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

This device harvests power from your sweaty fingertips while you sleep

Category: Environment Hits: 7

Researchers have developed a new device that harvests energy from the sweat on -- of all places -- your fingertips. To date, the device is believed to be the most efficient on-body energy harvester ever invented, producing 300 millijoules (mJ) of energy per square centimeter without any mechanical energy input during a 10-hour sleep and an additional 30 mJ of energy with a single press of a finger.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210713120333.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version