Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 15:08 Hits: 9

Scientists have published a global study on the effectiveness of protected areas in preventing deforestation. The study explored the success of country-level protected areas at reducing forest loss, and used machine learning to uncover some of the factors that contribute to differences in effectiveness.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210713110827.htm