Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 18:57 Hits: 10

Humans have known for over two thousand years that shipworms, a worm-like mollusk, are responsible for damage to wooden boats, docks, dikes and piers. Yet new research reveals that we still don't know the most basic thing about them: how they eat.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210713145750.htm