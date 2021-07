Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 22:44 Hits: 13

Climate change mitigation efforts have led to shifts from fossil-fuel dependence to large-scale renewable energy. However, renewable energy sources require significant land and could come at a cost to ecosystems. A new study evaluates potential conflicts between alternative energy strategies and biodiversity conservation.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210713184401.htm