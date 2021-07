Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 21:32 Hits: 11

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said she remains “very concerned” about the Dakota Access Pipeline and the Army Corps of Engineers’ handling of tribal opposition to the project in a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing Tuesday.During a hearing...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/562839-warren-presses-army-corps-of-engineers-nominee-on-dakota-access