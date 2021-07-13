MEDIA ADVISORY***

News Releases from Headquarters

Administrator Regan to Deliver Virtual Keynote Remarks on Climate Change at ECOS Summer Meeting

WASHINGTON (July 14, 2021) — On Wednesday, July 14, EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan will deliver virtual keynote remarks at the annual Environmental Council of the States (ECOS) summer meeting, its first ever dedicated to discussions on climate change. Administrator Regan will outline the multiple ways that EPA is tackling climate change and advancing environmental justice, and will also speak about the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework. He will also discuss EPA’s recommitment to robust state and federal partnerships to address shared climate and other environmental challenges.

Who: EPA Administrator Regan

What: Keynote Remarks at ECOS Summer Meeting

When: Wednesday, July 14 at 2:00pm ET

How: Reporters who wish to cover the event should register at https://www.ecos.org/event/2021-state-environmental-protection-step-meeting-partnering-on-climate/ and select the "prearranged complimentary" rate option.

###