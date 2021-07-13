EPA’s Safer Choice Program Highlighted in Sustainable Shopping Initiative

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 04:00 Hits: 9

WASHINGTON - Amazon’s Climate Pledge Friendly initiative has announced that it now includes cleaning and other products certified by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Safer Choice program. Safer Choice is now one of 30 sustainability certifications highlighted under Amazon’s Climate Pledge Friendly initiative which helps customers shop for more than 75,000 products through the company’s online store. Highlighting Safer Choice-certified products makes it easier for consumers to locate products that contain safer chemical ingredients without sacrificing quality or performance.

“We are pleased that Amazon is increasing awareness of products with safer ingredients by including EPA’s Safer Choice certification in its initiative,” said EPA Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention Assistant Administrator Michal Freedhoff. “EPA’s Safer Choice program provides national and international leadership for our chemical safety mission in a way that benefits families, children, workers, communities, pets, and the environment.”

EPA reviews all ingredients in Safer Choice-certified products, regardless of percentage, and they must meet specific human health and environmental criteria. For example, they cannot contain volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and must meet low-toxicity limits and biodegrade quickly. Limiting VOCs can improve indoor air quality. Ensuring low toxicity and rapid biodegradation can help protect water resources impacted by climate change. This is particularly important when products like detergents go down the drain or when products are used outside and may go directly into the environment and waterways.

Products identified as Climate Pledge Friendly are distinguished on Amazon’s website by an hourglass-with-wings symbol. The company also provides its customers with detailed web pages that include information on how and why products are certified as sustainable.

Later this year, EPA will award the 2021 Safer Choice Partner of the Year awards. In support of the Biden-Harris Administration’s goals, EPA will select winners with consideration for those that show how their work in the design, manufacture, selection and use of those products promotes environmental justice, bolsters resilience to the impacts of climate change, results in cleaner air or water, or improves drinking water quality.

Learn more about EPA’s Safer Choice program.

Learn more about Amazon’s Climate Friendly Initiative.

Background

Safer Choice is an EPA Pollution Prevention (P2) program , which includes practices that reduce, eliminate, or prevent pollution at its source, such as using safer ingredients in products. EPA’s Safer Choice program certifies products containing ingredients that have met the program’s rigorous human health and environmental safety criteria. The Safer Choice program allows companies to use its label on products that meet the Safer Choice Standard . A complete list of Safer Choice-certified products is available at www.epa.gov/saferchoice/products .