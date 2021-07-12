The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Scientists blueprint bacterial enzyme believed to 'stealthily' suppress immune response

Scientists have produced the first fine-detail molecular blueprints of a bacterial enzyme known as Lit, which is suspected to play a 'stealthy' role in the progression of infection by reducing the immune response. Blueprints such as these allow drug designers to uncover potential weaknesses in bacterial arsenals as they seek to develop new therapeutics that may help us win the war against antibiotic resistance.

