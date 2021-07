Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 14:07 Hits: 15

The average price of regular-grade gasoline has gone up by 5 cents in just the past two weeks, according to an analysis by The Associated Press.The current average gas price of $3.21 per gallon is 97 cents higher than at the same time in...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/transportation/562511-average-price-of-gas-rises-5-cents