Category: Environment Published on Monday, 12 July 2021

Just 25 cities comprise more than half of greenhouse gas emissions from a sample of 167 urban centers, according to research published Monday in the journal Frontiers in Sustainable Cities.Researchers analyzed a sample of 167 cities and...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/transportation/562544-study-25-cities-account-for-majority-of-urban-greenhouse-gas