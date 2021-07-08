A peek inside a flying bat's brain uncovers clues to mammalian navigation

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021

The ability to focus on where we will be in the near future, rather than where we are at present, may be a key characteristic of the mammalian brain's built-in navigation system, suggests a new study. The researchers wirelessly tracked the brain activity of flying Egyptian fruit bats, finding that neural activity in the bats' hippocampuses more strongly represented future locations than current locations.

