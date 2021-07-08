The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

A peek inside a flying bat's brain uncovers clues to mammalian navigation

Category: Environment

The ability to focus on where we will be in the near future, rather than where we are at present, may be a key characteristic of the mammalian brain's built-in navigation system, suggests a new study. The researchers wirelessly tracked the brain activity of flying Egyptian fruit bats, finding that neural activity in the bats' hippocampuses more strongly represented future locations than current locations.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210708143856.htm

