Category: Environment Published on Friday, 09 July 2021 23:35 Hits: 15

To enable tissue renewal, human tissues constantly eliminate millions of cells, without jeopardizing tissue integrity, form and connectivity. The mechanisms involved in maintaining this integrity remain unknown. Scientists now reveal a new process which allows eliminated cells to temporarily protect their neighbors from cell death, thereby maintaining tissue integrity.

