Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 09 July 2021 22:34 Hits: 23

Last month made history as the hottest June ever recorded in the U.S., according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).June temperatures were the highest scientists have seen in 127 years of ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/562353-noaa-confirms-last-month-was-hottest-ever-june-in-us