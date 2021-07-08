Potential marker for success of immunotherapy in the treatment of lung cancer

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 14:36 Hits: 7

Lung cancer has the highest mortality rate of all cancers, and treatment options are extremely limited, especially for patients with oncogenic mutations in the KRAS gene. Some patients respond very well to treatment with immune checkpoint inhibitors while it is completely ineffective in others. A research group identified a potential marker for the success of immunotherapy in lung cancer patients and explained the underlying molecular processes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210708103644.htm