Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021

Climate scientists have used models to confirm that burning fossil fuels made the extreme heat wave in parts of the US and Canada hotter and more likely.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/study-climate-change-made-pacific-northwest-heat-wave-150-times-more-likely/a-58191437?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss