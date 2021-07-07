12 Million Lead Pipes May Deliver Water to Homes in Every State: As Most States Fail to Track Location, Tally Could Rise

WASHINGTON – All 50 states have lead pipes carrying drinking water to as many as 22 million people, and potentially to millions more, who may not suspect their tap water could be contaminated with lead. NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) today released a national survey of lead service lines – the lead pipes that carry water from water mains under the street to homes – that found as many as 12.8 million lead pipes are connected to residences. There is no safe level of lead, which causes irreversible harm, particularly to children.

“Drinking water won’t be safe until the country pulls the millions of lead pipes out of the ground found in every state,” said Erik D. Olson, senior strategic director for health at NRDC. “President Biden’s American Jobs Plan is a historic opportunity to fix the nation’s lead pipe crisis. Removing lead pipes will improve health and create jobs, starting in low-income communities and communities of color with the highest rates of lead exposure.”

NRDC collected data through a survey of all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since most states have failed to complete such surveys, NRDC warned the 12.8 million number could be a low estimate, while noting its data indicate an increase of 3.5 million more than the EPA’s claim of 9.3 million lead pipes earlier this year. The survey found that 40 states either fail to track or could not provide an estimate of the number of lead pipes in the ground statewide. For those states, NRDC relied upon a 2016 voluntary industry survey that federal auditors called a “lower bound estimate” of the number of lead lines.

NRDC’s findings include:

Lead pipes are found in every state in the nation. It is not an urban issue; rural states have lead pipes, too.

There are up to 12.8 million lead pipes: NRDC confirmed 7.36 million known lead pipes PLUS at least 5.4 million water pipes characterized as “unknown,” which may be lead, in the seven states that flagged unknown pipes.

Since most states have not identified how many service lines are of unknown material, the 12.8 million lead service line approximation could be an underestimate.

The top 10 states with the most lead pipes are (ranked in numeric order of lead pipes): IL, OH, MI, NY, NJ, MO, WI, IN, TX, MN. Together those 10 states have nearly 3.3 million lead pipes.

States with smaller populations can have big lead pipe numbers. The top 10 states with the most lead pipes per 100,000 people are (ranked in numeric order of lead pipes per 100,000 people): IL, WI, OH, KS, MO, IA, NE, DC, MI, MN.

Industry guesstimates can turn out to be gross underestimates. For example, the 2016 industry self-survey estimated that there were 730,000 lead pipes in Illinois; when the state mandated a detailed inventory, the 2021 estimate more than doubled to 1,858,223. In 2016, it was estimated that Washington, D.C. had 8,900 lead pipes; an updated count in 2021 now estimates more than triple that number, at 31,974.

Only two states (CA, IN) provided information about “partial” lead pipes (that is pipes that were made from lead with connections to other materials, like copper, plastic, or steel). There are significant concerns that many states and utilities have not tracked such partial lead service lines and that millions may remain in the ground uncounted.

Only seven states have fewer than 10,000 lead pipes (ND, VT, WY, ID, NV, AK, HI)

“Most states are failing to track lead pipes in the first place,” said Alexandra Stubblefield, a research assistant with NRDC who led the survey project. “There could be more than 12 million lead pipes in the country, but in most cases, we just don’t know where they are because so many states and water utilities are willfully ignoring the need to locate those pipes.”

Data confirm most states do not know where their lead pipes are located:

Just 10 states and the District of Columbia (AK, CA, CO, CT, DC, IL, IN, MI, NJ, OR, WI) were able to provide NRDC with statewide lead pipe estimates.

23 states (AL, AZ, DE, FL, ID, IA, LA, ME, MD, MT, NV, NH, NM, ND, NC, NY, OH, PA, SD, TN, TX, UT, WV) informed NRDC that they do not track the number of lead pipes and could not provide us with those estimates, despite multiple attempts to get answers.

Three states (GA, MA, MO) reported they are currently surveying their lead pipes.

10 states failed to respond to NRDC’s survey (AR, KS, KY, MS, NE, OK, RI, SC, VT, WY), despite at least three requests for this data.

Four states (HI, MN, VA, WA) could provide data for only part of the state, which rendered it unusable for survey purposes.

Flint, Michigan’s water crisis, the result of massive lead contamination of its drinking water, provided the nation and the world a glimpse into the frailty of aging water infrastructure in Flint and beyond. President Biden’s American Jobs Plan (AJP) would help every community in the nation remove its lead pipes, by providing $45 billion to states to pull lead pipes out of the ground – while creating good-paying jobs – and help to eliminate the public health disaster of lead-contaminated drinking water. Biden’s AJP would create a comprehensive package of strategic investment that addresses critical priorities, like improving the nation’s failing water infrastructure, and climate action in a moment where the nation urgently needs both.

To see NRDC’s research and maps of lead pipes found in every state, see this link:

Lead Pipes are Widespread and Found in Every State

Maps can be downloaded:

