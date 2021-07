Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 18:49 Hits: 3

The White House on Tuesday deflected blame on rising gas prices across the U.S., stating that there is sometimes a misunderstanding about what causes prices to rise.“I think there sometimes is a misunderstanding of what causes gas prices to increase...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/561705-white-house-deflects-blame-on-rising-gas-prices